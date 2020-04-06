Manchester United are reportedly hopeful they can persuade young midfielder Angel Gomes to turn down Chelsea and sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

This is according to a report from ESPN, which states that Gomes has been on Chelsea’s radar as a possible transfer target as he nears the end of his current deal with Man Utd.

The 19-year-old looks a hugely promising talent, but he’s yet to receive much game time under United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite the Norwegian tending to be pretty generous with opportunities handed to academy players.

Still, it seems the Red Devils do believe they can still keep Gomes, according to ESPN, and this follows them recently tying down Tahith Chong to a new contract despite him also similarly struggling for regular playing time.

United have a proud history of promoting from within, and it would no doubt be a shame for them to see a talent like Gomes move to a rival like Chelsea.

Still, one could understand the England youth international being tempted by the prospect of linking up with Blues boss Frank Lampard, who has also been keen to give youngsters a chance at Stamford Bridge this season.