Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has praised the impact made by January signing Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has been a big hit since joining Man Utd from Sporting Lisbon in the middle of the season, and fans will be gutted not to have got the chance to see him progress due to the postponement of the Premier League during the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, Fernandes looks like being a huge asset to the Red Devils for many years to come, with Shaw explaining just how much he’s contributed with his leadership off the pitch as well as with his quality on it.

Speaking during a FIFA tournament on Twitch to raise money to help with the coronavirus crisis, as quoted by the Metro, Shaw said: “He’s been amazing for us. The maddest thing is he hasn’t actually been there that long but what he’s brought in and the quality he has – of course on the pitch – but inside the dressing room as well. He’s a leader for us too.”

This will be music to the ears of United fans, who will no doubt be optimistic that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is turning things around at Old Trafford.

Fernandes is the latest example of an improved transfer strategy that has also seen the likes of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka brought in to great success.