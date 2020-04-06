Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has fired a warning to young goalkeeper Dean Henderson when it comes to the debate over him potentially replacing David de Gea.

The Red Devils surely have a decision to make in the near future when it comes to who should be their number one, with De Gea not looking at his best for some time now.

Many Man Utd fans will perhaps feel the Spanish shot-stopper is now past his best, despite his great service to the club, and in Henderson they look to have an ideal long-term replacement.

The 23-year-old has impressed hugely on loan at Sheffield United and looks ready to make the step up and play for a bigger club, though Schmeichel has fired a warning about how hard that might actually be.

The Dane is one of the finest ‘keepers in Premier League history and knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed for a top side like United, and he believes that Henderson will find a totally different challenge waiting for him at Old Trafford if he does end up replacing De Gea too soon.

“Would anyone seriously consider not having David De Gea in goal and put Dean Henderson in now?” Schmeichel is quoted by the Metro.

“There’s no doubt about Henderson’s potential, but he’s played one season at a club who has had an unbelievable run in the Premier League.

“They’ve managed to combine an old-school way of thinking into a new-school way of thinking, staying true to Sheffield United and what kind of club it is.

“But Henderson will need to show another season, like he’s just come through, and then another one, and another one, in order to convince everyone that he is the right guy.

“There’s a really big difference between being the No.1 at Bramall Lane and being the No.1 at Old Trafford, a really big difference. Even just being a player at those two clubs.

“I have seen a lot of guys come into Old Trafford with great reputations, goalscorers, and they haven’t been able to do what they promised to do, with performances and talent. That’s simply because the pressures at Old Trafford are different, just different, you know.

“Just as an example, if Henderson makes a mistake – and I can only remember one he made against Liverpool – it’s “oh yeah but he’s young and talented and blah blah blah”, because he plays for Sheffield United.

“If he makes that mistake at Old Trafford, for Manchester United, then it’s headlines and it’s all week until he plays the next game, where they question his ability to be the No.1.”