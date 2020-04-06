Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has paid a huge compliment to Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling by naming him as the toughest opponent he’s come up against.

The Red Devils defender has had a fine first season at Old Trafford after his summer move from Crystal Palace, showing himself to be a hugely solid and reliable performer at the back, whilst also making progress on the attacking side of his game as the campaign has gone on.

Unfortunately, Wan-Bissaka’s progress has been stalled as Man Utd and other clubs have had to cope with the Premier League being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s given the player a chance to assess his first season in Manchester.

Speaking to the official United website, the 22-year-old looked back at the season and his duels with Sterling in particular, as he attempted to explain what makes the England international so tough to defend against.

“I’d say Raheem Sterling; those are the battles I’ve enjoyed the most,” he said.

“He keeps going, just keeps on coming at you. Doesn’t matter if he doesn’t get past you in one challenge, he keeps coming back for more every time.

“That’s what I like. I’ve been happy with my performances in both league derbies and the results both times were just what we needed.”