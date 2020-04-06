In what will be seen as some good news in the corridors of Old Trafford, Manchester United are expected to shortly announce that they have no intention of furloughing their 900 or so non-playing staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Daily Mail, sources are expected to confirm the news later this week, and it means that the Red Devils will have joined their city rivals, Manchester City, in definitively pledging that all non-playing staff will be paid in full for however long the current, unprecedented situation, lasts.

The government scheme ensures that 80 per cent of salaries will be paid up to £2,500 per month from the public purse, and this is being done in a bid to keep workers employed rather than businesses having to make mass redundancies.

More Stories / Latest News Swap deal touted as AC Milan linked with player exchange offer for €40m-rated target Umtiti could be on the way to Italian giants in swap deal as Barcelona identify his replacement ‘I want to be remembered as a Liverpool legend’ – Current Reds star wants to be able to return to Anfield with head high

The likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle have already furloughed staff leading to widespread criticism, per the Daily Mail, and whilst United won’t be pledging their assistance to score points, the move certainly puts them in a more favourable light.