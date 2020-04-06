Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has unsurprisingly named Phil Jones as the team-mate of his who’d be most likely to score a bizarre own goal.

Watch the video below as Pogba tells Sport Bible that Jones would have to be his pick with this unflattering statement…

“Who’s most likely to score a bizarre own-goal? It’s not nice to say but, Phil Jones. Phil Jones, sorry,” the Frenchman said.

In fairness, few could argue with Pogba’s assessment here, with Jones known for being something of a clumsy and error-prone player.

Despite starting out as a huge prospect at Old Trafford, Jones’ career hasn’t really panned out as expected and he’s become something of a comedy figure among fans in recent times.