According to the Mirror, Watford striker Troy Deeney has branded Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka a ‘proper player’ during a recent interview with the United Stand.

Deeney opened up on the criticism he’s faced from Arsenal supporters after Watford stunned the Gunners back in October 2017.

Deeney questioned the passion and desire of that Arsenal team, with the report adding that the striker claimed that the reason the Gunners lost was because they were lacking ‘a bit of cojones, a bit of nuts’.

Saka has been superb for Arsenal after breaking through this season, the ace deserves all the plaudits – especially from esteemed peers like Deeney.

The versatile ace has stepped up and been solid as a makeshift left-back since Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac have had to battle with injury troubles.

Here’s what the Watford skipper had to say on his situation with Arsenal and Saka:

“Arsenal people hate me but it is what it is,”

“The reason me and someone like (Arsenal Fan TV regulars) DT get on, or me and Robbie or me and Troopz, is because I’m not saying Arsenal are crap, or these players are not good enough.”

“I’m literally going, ‘my opinion on it is this, this and this’ and they would go, ‘yeah, I can see that’.”

“Even when Arsenal are good I’ll be like, ‘my man was sick, you know’.”

“Saka at left-back, he’s a proper player.”

“I’m not just going, ‘oh, you lost, haha’. Bro, Watford lose more than most.”

Saka has made 29 first-team appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this season, the England youth international has bagged three goals and registered an impressive 10 assists in these outings.

Whether Arsenal fans like it or not, the 18-year-old has shown so far that he epitomises everything that the north London outfit have missed over the last couple of years.

Not many highly-rated talents like Saka would be comfortable playing away from their natural position, the ace has also shown a brilliant work-rate and passion for the Gunners since coming into the team.

Should this season resume once the Coronavirus pandemic is hopefully dealt with, Saka and Deeney will have the chance to come face-to-face.