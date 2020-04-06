PSG set to terminate Mauro Icardi’s loan deal after comments from wife Wanda

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly terminated Mauro Icardi’s loan deal at the club after chiefs were angered by comments from his wife Wanda.

The 27-year-old was shipped out by Inter on a season-long loan deal to the reigning Ligue 1 champions last summer after his fair share of troubles in Milan too.

SEE MORE: Neymar quarantined with friends in his £7m dream mansion

However, he put those firmly behind him to emerge as a prolific goalscorer for the French giants, bagging 20 goals and four assists in 31 games so far this season.

That level of form is surely worthy of a permanent move being considered at the end of the season, but reports now suggest that won’t be an option.

As per The Sun, via reports in Italy, Wanda has angered PSG chiefs after telling the club that her partner wants a return to Italy when the season is over.

That seemingly didn’t go down well and so with no real hope of landing Icardi on a permanent basis and with the season currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been suggested that he is being sent back to Inter early.

There is no official word on that as of yet, and it does seem a questionable move from PSG who will still be hunting major trophies when the season resumes and could certainly do with Icardi’s goals to help them achieve their objectives.

However, this latest report could alert plenty of other clubs around Europe in need of a prolific striker, as if he has ruined ties with PSG, it could certainly now lead to a permanent move failing to materialise this summer.