Reliable journalist Raphael Honigstein has explained how Manchester United are an “appealing” option to Jadon Sancho despite likely transfer competition from Chelsea and other big names.

The England international has shone at Borussia Dortmund and would no doubt find it pretty easy to step in to almost every starting line up in world football right now after his remarkable rise in the Bundesliga.

The Evening Standard recently claimed Man Utd and Chelsea were both in for Sancho, who could cost as much as £120million.

It may well be hard for United to lure the 20-year-old to Old Trafford without Champions League football, with Chelsea currently ahead of them in the battle for a top four spot.

Still, Honigstein believes the Red Devils have done well to sell the club and his potential role with them, telling Sancho he could be the star of a team that looks to be on the up at the moment.

“Manchester United can’t promise titles to [Jadon] Sancho straight away,” Honigstein said, as quoted by the Sun.

“But they can promise him to be the leading star in a new team that is emerging.

“From what I’ve been told that is quite appealing to him.”