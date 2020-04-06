‘Scrap it and start again’ – Man Utd ace says season should be voided if unable to complete it

Man Utd defender Luke Shaw has claimed that the Premier League season should be voided if they’re unable to complete the campaign soon.

The season has been suspended indefinitely amid the coronavirus crisis, as it remains to be seen when it is considered safe and appropriate for games to resume.

SEE MORE: Juventus prepared to sacrifice trio to raise funds needed to prise Pogba away from Man Utd

Reports on Monday suggested that June is being earmarked as a realistic time to play games with talks said to be at an advanced stage with the government as they would likely be played behind closed doors.

However, Shaw has a different take on the matter it seems as he has suggested that if the season can’t be completed, as much will continue to depend on how the virus outbreak develops, then the season should be voided and started again.

He emphasised the importance of the fans, and so perhaps his argument revolves around them missing out on going to games more than anything.

“Scrap it and start again. Start it again yeah. It’s gotta be you know. If we can’t carry it on it’s got to be void,” he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“Fans are so important. You realise it even more [now]. I think the sport is for fans really, do you know what I mean? I think if you don’t have fans, and you don’t play in front of fans, it just doesn’t feel right.

“Especially on matchday the fans are always amazing and always help the team. Whether it’s home or even away, our fans are always brilliant and I feel like they’re always there with us.”

It will undoubtedly spark a reaction and a mixed response, but given what’s at stake for the Premier League clubs in turns of revenue from TV and other on-the-field achievements, voiding the season certainly won’t be a popular choice as they stand to risk missing out significantly.