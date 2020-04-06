Seven-man Real Madrid exodus touted as they eye €75m reduction in wages

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a significant reduction in their wage bill with seven players said to be at risk of being offloaded.

The coronavirus crisis has not only led to tragic numbers of deaths around the world, but it is set to have a negative economic impact across the globe too.

That in turn will perhaps require sensible planning from football clubs to ensure that they can cope with any fall in revenue to balance the books, and Real Madrid are seemingly trying to ensure that they sustain a positive financial outlook moving forward.

According to AS, Los Blancos are looking to lower their wage bill and Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Alvaro Odriozola, Mariano Diaz, Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos and Jesus Vallejo are all touted in a seven-man exodus as a way of wiping €75m off their salary total.

Given the limited role that those players have played this season, while Ceballos, Odriozola and Vallejo are out on loan currently, that would seem like a sensible plan from Real Madrid as they wouldn’t be losing too much influence in the side.

That said, that is a lot of potential quality depth in the squad, and if they wish to compete on multiple fronts next season, they will perhaps have to consider bringing new faces in to fill some of those voids to ensure that Zinedine Zidane has enough at his disposal to be successful on the pitch too.

It’s noted the likes of Achraf Hakimi and Martin Odegaard are set to return from loan spells ahead of next season and earn significantly less, so those are two potential solutions to fill out the squad next season.

Further, perhaps the major savings touted above if the exits materialise will free up space on the wage bill for any marquee signings while also allowing them to remain in a healthy financial position and not spend beyond their means.