Sports stars using Swedish Snus and Nicotine Pouches

Most of us can probably remember the pictures of Jamie Vardy that circulated the internet a few years back, where he clutches a redbull in one hand and a box of Thunder Snus in the other. A tobacco product that caused many headlines and had the press go completely bananas!

It was in 2016 that we first saw pictures of Jamie Vardy leave a game with something rather unusual in one hand, namely Swedish Snus. Had this photo been snapped in Sweden people would not have thought twice about the super strong Thunder box he carries, but as the English striker left a game during Euro 2016 the media gasped at the sight of his snus box creating a flood of front-page stories. The fact is, snus is more than just frowned upon in the UK – it is illegal to buy or sell. A law that was implemented by the European Union over 27 years ago! But since Jamie Vardy was simply carrying a box for personal use which isn’t illegal, the media’s reaction is almost unbelievable.

Negative media coverage

One after the other, news papers and sites released articles on the presumed (and unsourced) dangers of snusing and some clubs even implemented heavy fines for players using it, despite the fact that usage is legal. Most interviews in these articles were of course anonymous but it nevertheless quickly became obvious that Jamie Vardy wasn’t alone in his unusual tobacco usage and that snus is in fact huge among English footballers. Players such as Danny Higginbotham and Ashley Cole are among the few who were open about their snusing. Many of them have quit snusing now following Jamie Vardy’s negative media coverage, including the English striker himself, but in recent years Swedish snus giants such as Swedish Match have developed a product that will raise far less eyebrows – the tobacco free alternative.

Nicotine Pouches – the tobacco free alternative for the UK and EU

Nicotine pouches make it possible for Brits and residents within the EU to purchase and above all enjoy Swedish snus without the scrutiny and negative press. The experience is almost identical in terms of comfort, flavour and nicotine minus the possibly harmful effects from tobacco. I also exist in a huge variety of different nicotine strengths, ranging from a mere 4 mg/g to a whopping 18 mg/g.

So, where can football stars and others purchase these legal smokeless alternatives? Stores like snusdirect.eu offers a wide selection online, but some products might also be found in a convenience store nearby.

Athlete’s favourite smokeless option

It is not only within the arena of a football game that you’ll find sportsmen who favour nicotine pouches over tobacco, these smokeless alternatives are growing in popularity among all athletes. In Sweden, smokeless products are part of cultural heritage which is why it makes perfect sense to see many Swedish athletes even train with a pouch under their upper lips. Sports such as Ice-hockey, Handball, Basketball and even long-distance running are full of Swedish nicotine pouch users that introduce their favourite nicotine kick to fellow sportsmen from other countries. If you look closely enough, you’ll be surprised at how many star athletes carry the typical lip bulge over their upper lips.