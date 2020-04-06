AC Milan are reportedly keen on including Franck Kessie in the discussions with Napoli over the possible signing of striker Arkadiusz Milik.

The 26-year-old has been in good form this season, scoring 12 goals in 22 appearances for the Partnenopei to offer a threat in the final third.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic re-joined Milan in January, but as noted by the club’s official site, there is an option on whether or not to extend his contract for next season.

In the event that the 38-year-old doesn’t stay on, Milik has seemingly been identified as a target to bolster the Rossoneri’s attacking options, and now a player swap deal has been touted.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s suggested that Milan could look to include Kessie in negotiations to try and prise the Polish forward away from their Serie A rivals.

Calciomercato have previously reported that Milik is set to cost any interested party at least €40m, and so it remains to be seen how much Kessie’s possible inclusion in any deal could bring that figure down in terms of the cash needed in the agreement too.

That said, the 23-year-old has been a key figure for Milan since he joined the club in 2017, making 121 appearances in just two-and-a-half seasons having been an almost ever-present in the side.

Current Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso knows him well from their previous spell working together at Milan, and so it remains to be seen if the touted deal suits all parties and if Milan have plans to fill that void as it would certainly leave them short in midfield as a result.