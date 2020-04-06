Real Madrid could reportedly try to beat Liverpool to the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner as they sense his proposed move to Anfield may not be as much of a done deal as it recently looked.

The Germany international has been one of the finest forwards in Europe in recent times and looks like he could strengthen most top clubs at the moment.

Still, according to Don Balon, it seems he has doubts over joining Liverpool at the moment due to their incredible depth in attack, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino a truly world class first-choice front three, while even the likes of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino make very good backup options.

Don Balon suggest this could lead Real Madrid to revive their interest in Werner, with Los Blancos certainly in need of a replacement for the struggling Luka Jovic.

Werner could also be the ideal long-term successor to Karim Benzema, and Don Balon suggest he could be available for a bargain fee of just €60million.

Liverpool fans would surely still like to see their club win the race for the 24-year-old’s signature, but it might require some tactical tweaking by Jurgen Klopp to fit him in, and it’s debatable if it would be worth changing a system that has worked so well for the Reds.