Tottenham release statement on Son Heung-min’s military service and return date

Tottenham have released a statement explaining that Son Heung-min is set to return to his homeland of South Korea for mandatory military service.

With the Premier League on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic gripping the UK and much of the rest of the world, it certainly seems like a decent opportunity for Son to get these duties out of the way.

The 27-year-old has been a key performer for Spurs down the years, and is a real fan favourite among fans of the north London giants.

Tottenham supporters will therefore be glad to hear he can return to the club in May, with it looking highly unlikely that football will resume by that point anyway.

A statement on Spurs’ official website read: “The Club can confirm that Heung-Min Son will commence his mandatory military service in South Korea this month.

“The forward arrived back in his home country at the end of March where he is currently in quarantine. Our medical staff are in regular contact as he concludes his recovery after fracturing his arm in our 3-2 win against Aston Villa on 16 February and continues to train.

“Sonny had surgery on his arm in South Korea before returning to the UK at the end of February to continue his rehabilitation, prior to the initial announcement of the professional game in England being suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Premier League has since announced that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is ‘safe and appropriate to do so’ and is under constant review.

“Son will return to London following the conclusion of his military service in May.”

While it might not seem the best time to be travelling, one would hope Son is fairly safe in South Korea, where they’ve set the standard in terms of keeping coronavirus under control.