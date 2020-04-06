Once the transfer window opens for business again, it’s expected that many clubs will be active in the market including Manchester United, but it may come as a surprise to the powers that be at Old Trafford that one European giant is hatching an interesting plan to prise Paul Pogba away.

Not only that, but according to Don Balon, Real Madrid believe that they can sign the Frenchman ‘almost free.’

Their idea centres around the belief that they may be able to execute a deal with the Red Devils which would see both Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez swapping the Spanish capital for Manchester, thus leaving Los Blancos with only an approximate shortfall of £10m to make up.

The report also states that Zinedine Zidane has convinced Real president, Florentino Perez, that Pogba is the player he wants, but that United have little interest in the Welshman and even less in the Colombian.

Regardless of whether both end up at United, it would seem that the departure of the pair holds the key to Real’s capture of the Frenchman.