Barcelona already know who they want to replace French centre-back, Samuel Umtiti, and they’re looking at a potential swap deal involving Serie A side AC Milan.

According to Don Balon, the Catalans have identified Milan’s 25-year-old captain, Alessio Romagnoli, as the man to galvanise their back line from next season.

The outlet also detail that the player himself will be delighted to move to LaLiga and become one of their new signings, whilst it would also give his agent, Mino Raiola, some more influence at the Camp Nou.

That’s something that the super agent allegedly craves but hasn’t been able to exert thanks to failed moves for his clients, Paul Pogba and Matthijs de Ligt.

Romagnoli is under contract until 2022, but given Milan’s money troubles, it’s not thought that this would be an issue, per Don Balon.

An Italian international and a player that appears to thrive under the pressure that the big matches bring, Romagnoli could be a fine addition for the Blaugranes.

He hasn’t missed a game for Milan all season and continues to lead by example, and the need for a commanding centre-back at the heart of Barca’s defence has never been more evident, particularly as Gerard Pique is getting no younger.