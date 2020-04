To help keep himself and his fellow professionals entertained, Cristiano Ronaldo has devised the Living Room Cup challenge, to take place during the lockdown.

The Juventus striker has set the task of seeing how many toe touches each player can do whilst lying on their backs in the space of 45 seconds.

It’s fair to say that the Portuguese set a staggering pace by managing to do 142.

At roughly three touches a second, that is surely going to take a monumental effort to be beaten.