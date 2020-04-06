Video: Jack Wilshere clatters wife Andriani with brutal two-footed tackle as pair enjoy kick-about

Jack Wilshere is a lucky man as after clattering his wife Andriani in a kickabout, she fortunately found the funny side of it.

Currently in coronavirus lockdown like the rest of us, it looks as though pair were enjoying a kickabout on Sunday to ensure that they’re still getting some exercise in.

What started as a clip showing the loving couple enjoy a little run around with the ball ended with Wilshere taking his missus out with a two-football tackle from behind.

You’d certainly expect many WAGs to not see the funny side of this, and they especially wouldn’t be in favour of posting the clip on social media.

However, hats off to Andriani as she immediately started chuckling while lying in a heap on the floor, with Wilshere posting the caption below.

“The frustration of isolation coming out, but to be fair the ball was there to be won

@andriani_wilshere love you really.”

Seems like Jack has got a real one here, lucky man.