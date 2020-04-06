Video: Man United star Bruno Fernandes’ attempt at Cristiano Ronaldo’s challenge

Manchester United playmaker has wasted no time in attempting Cristiano Ronaldo’s challenge.

The Juventus talisman has set up a ‘Nike Living Room Cup’ which has called on players to share how many ab crunches they can complete in 45 seconds.

Fernandes shared his own attempt at the challenge just five hours after his Portugal teammate announced it, Bruno certainly doesn’t mess about.

Ronaldo recorded a whopping 142 crunches and Fernandes responded with a very respectable 117 in his 45-second attempt.

Take a look at Fernandes’ attempt at the five-time Ballon d’or winner’s challenge below:

Fernandes’ Instagram post also challenged several people to have an attempt at the ‘Living Room Cup’, including United teammate Anthony Martial and his former Sporting boss Jorge Jesus.