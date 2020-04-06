Manchester United ace Dan James couldn’t help but savagely get one over Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour whilst the pair were playing FIFA.

As per the Manchester Evening News, the two Premier League talents faced off against each other in a couple of matches as part of a Combat Corona FIFA 20 tournament which is raising money for UNICEF.

Whilst the duo were deciding on which teams they would pick for the clash, James expressed “I’m going to United, can’t not” – this is something fans will love.

Gilmour followed up with ‘I’m gonna go Chelsea”. With both choosing to represent their respective clubs, James couldn’t help but make this brutal joke…

James replied with “Beat them for the fourth time this season is it”, Gilmour replied with “what?” before the pair burst out laughing.

Dan James and Billy Gilmore playing FIFA, Dan picks United, Billy picks Chelsea… Dan James: “Oh we’re going to beat you for the fourth time this season is it?” ? pic.twitter.com/BHVQMYyUEW — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) April 5, 2020

Dan James & Billy Gilmour playing FIFA: Dan James: “I’m gonna go with United.” Billy Gilmour: “Gonna go Chelsea.” Dan James: “Beat them for the 4th time this season is it?” Billy Gilmour: “You what?” ???#MUFC pic.twitter.com/2wuKQsjKWM — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) April 5, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have beat Chelsea in all three of their encounters this season, United’s players got the virtual edge as well with the MEN reporting that James beat Gilmour 3-2 on aggregate after two games of FIFA.