Although he has been offered a new two-year contract, one of Chelsea’s senior players has admitted that his time at the club is coming to an end.

“With Chelsea, it’s over,” Willian said in an interview with Fox Sports show Expediente Futebol, reported by the Daily Express.

“Everyone knows my contract is up in a few months and it looks like it’ll be difficult to secure an extension. I think it’s unlikely that I’ll renew because Chelsea offered me a two-year deal, I asked for three and it ended there.”

The Brazilian is wanted by the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, Arsenal and Tottenham according to the Daily Express, with the fact that he’s already into his thirties seemingly not putting any of those clubs off of trying to acquire him on a free transfer.

Given that Willian has rejected the Chelsea offer, an assumption that he’ll require a three-year deal at any new employers isn’t without foundation.

Though they’ll save on a transfer fee, a three-year contract will take the current Blues winger up to his 34th birthday. For the top European teams that could be a deal breaker.

That said, given the players latest comments, it appears that there’s no going back at Chelsea so, perhaps, Willian will need to reduce his own demands if he wants to get a move to another European powerhouse.