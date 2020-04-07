It seems like Arsenal just continually go through midfielders who are clearly talented, but for some reason they just don’t have enough about them to make a difference at the top level.

Granit Xhaka’s behaviour at Arsenal meant that he attracted most of the attention for his poor performances, but Lucas Torreira hasn’t really lived up to the hype either.

He was billed as being good on the ball with a fearsome long shot, as well as having that typical Uruguayan aggression in the midfield, but it’s not worked out.

Corrieredellosport have reported on interest from AC Milan starting up again, and this could be a deal that would suit all parties.

They claim that Milan are prepared to pay up to €40m to take him back to Italy, and the player would get a chance to play in the league that suited him so well in the first place.

Interestingly they suggest that Milan wanted him last Summer but couldn’t convince Arsenal to sell, but it seems like a combination of poor form and the arrival of Mikel Arteta has changed that stance.

Although it’s not been agreed yet, there’s not much to suggest there would be any issues in completing this deal so it could be worth watching out for this happening in the Summer.