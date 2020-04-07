Arsenal are reportedly preparing to back Mikel Arteta in the transfer market this summer with a £97m triple swoop to strengthen his squad.

The Spaniard was appointed as Unai Emery’s successor in December, and after a relatively quiet January, the summer window will be his first big opportunity to stamp his mark on the squad and bring in players to fit his ideas.

The Gunners still have plenty left to play for this season when it resumes, as they still hold hope of Champions League qualification as well as trying to land the FA Cup.

While there has certainly been improvements in both performances and results since Arteta was appointed, the Arsenal boss will no doubt hope to bring in new faces to give his side a boost next season.

According to The Sun, that could now revolve around a trio of Spaniards, with Marc Roca, Carlos Soler and Unai Nunez said to be on Arsenal’s radar, with £97m said to be needed to complete a triple swoop.

The trio would help improve both the defence and midfield, and so assuming the north London giants keep the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette at the club this summer, it could lead to a much more balanced squad with quality running from back to front.

Time will tell if these three emerge as the priorities this summer or if other targets will be on the agenda if they become available, but Arteta is seemingly going to be backed by Arsenal as they’ll give him the opportunity to bring in reinforcements to suit his needs to help the club continue to move forward.

Having conceded 36 goals in their 28 league games so far this season, that gives them the third worst defensive record out of the top 10 sides in the table. In turn, the defence is certainly an area which can be improved, although that said, they’ve only scored 40 goals in those 28 outings which is the worst tally of the top nine sides.

That suggests Arteta needs more quality across the board and he’ll hope the trio named above will help them improve.