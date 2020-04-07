Arsenal could be drawing up plans to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad this summer as they have been linked with a string of targets on Tuesday.

The Gunners are off the pace in the battle for Champions League qualification as things stand, although they remain in the hunt for the FA Cup.

SEE MORE: Huge losses that each Premier League club will incur if season is voided with Man Utd hit hardest

Things have certainly improved under Arteta both in terms of performances and results, but while their exit from the Europa League was particularly disappointing, they still have ground to make up on their rivals to compete at the top level.

According to the Sun, a triple swoop for Unai Nunez, Marc Roca and Carlos Soler could be on the cards, with the trio said to likely cost around £97m.

Such a triple swoop would allow them to add quality across the squad to complement the attacking options that Arteta already has at his disposal, and so he could be hoping for more of a balance if Arsenal are able to bring all three players in ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, in a bid to further shore things up at the back, the Sun also report that Arsenal have made an enquiry for Man Utd defender Chris Smalling, who is said to be valued at £25m.

The 30-year-old has impressed during his loan spell with Roma this season, and the Italian giants may well try to sign him outright.

It remains to be seen if he wishes to make his stint in Italy permanent or not, but if there is a chance of a return to England, it seems Arsenal may be keen on prising him away from Old Trafford.

Having conceded 36 goals in their 28 league games so far this season, giving them the third worst defensive record of the top 10 sides, it’s clearly an area in which they can improve and new faces could be needed.