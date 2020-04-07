According to Spanish outlet La Razon via Deia, Arsenal are prepared to pay the €30m (£26m) release clause required to sign Athletic Bilbao defender Unai Nunez in the next transfer window.

Deia claim that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will turn to La Liga to bolster his underperforming Gunners squad ahead of next season, with refreshing the team in central defence a key priority.

The report adds that Arteta is keen on alternatives to David Luiz and Sokratis, both who are on the wrong side of 30 and perhaps nearing the end of their illustrious careers.

It’s added that Nunez has rebuffed Bilbao’s attempts to tie him to a new contact.

Also the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, combined with the ace’s €30m (£26m) release clause, makes the 23-year-old a cost-effective option for teams this summer.

La Razon also claim that Arteta’s former employers Manchester City are also interested in the ace, as well as Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and West Ham.

As per WhoScored, the ace has made 16 appearances for Bilbao this season. Nunez has found most of his playing time when the Basque County outfit operate with three centre-backs in defence.

Nunez is clearly a highly-rated developing talent in his homeland, with the ace making his senior debut for Spain last August.

The Gunners really need to shore things up in defence from next season if they are to re-establish themselves as serious contenders for Champions League football.

French starlet William Saliba will fully join Arsenal next season after being on loan with boyhood club Saint Etienne this term, the Gunners could also call on Rob Holding and Calum Chambers in central defence.

Were the north London outfit to sign Nunez, Arsenal would have several promising options to field in the heart of their defence.