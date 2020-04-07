Barcelona reportedly hold a major advantage over their competition in the transfer scrap to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa.

As things stand, the 27-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer with his current contract with the reigning Ligue 1 champions set to expire.

With no suggestion that a contract renewal is imminent, it has led to widespread speculation over the French international’s future, and now it’s suggested that Barcelona could be in pole position to land his signature.

As reported Sport, Chelsea, Arsenal, AC Milan, Liverpool, Napoli, Inter and Juventus have all been linked with a swoop for Kurzawa, but it’s claimed that after becoming aware of Barcelona’s interest, he has now prioritised a move to the Nou Camp and his agents have informed the Catalan giants of his desire.

Further, it’s suggested that they are now awaiting the coronavirus crisis to ease, and when it is considered safe to do so, they intend on travelling to Barcelona to continue discussions.

The report adds though that while the two parties have been in talks since February, Junior Firpo will need to be sold before a deal can be concluded as effectively the reigning La Liga champions will be replacing him with Kurzawa to offer quality depth behind Jordi Alba at left-back.

By pocketing a fee for Firpo and snapping up Kurzawa on a free transfer, it seems like smart business from Barcelona, but it remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place this summer.

With the report suggesting that Barcelona are his first choice though, it paints a particularly positive picture for the club in their scrap to sign Kurzawa this summer.