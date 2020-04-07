In years gone by we’ve usually seen players take the biggest offer or move to the biggest club whenever they can, but you have to wonder if that is the right choice.

The biggest Premier League clubs have shown a tendency to hoard players in their youth squads, so it’s not uncommon to see someone play U23 football for years and suddenly they are without a club and any real experience at the age of 24.

Of course they might be rich at that point, but it can become one almighty fight to build a career from there, so it might actually make sense to join a team that gives chances to young players.

The Sun has reported on the future of Middlesbrough striker Calum Kavanagh who seems to be highly rated, and it was believed that Arsenal and Chelsea were showing an interest.

They now also face competition from Celtic for his signature, and that could be a tempting move for him to make.

It would give him a chance to establish himself at a lower level with a huge club who have a track record of getting players into the first team, with Jeremie Frimpong being the latest to break through this year.

Importantly the report also suggests that the player does want to stay, but he’s only willing to commit to a shorter term deal for now so he can see how things develop.

Nothing has been agreed with any side yet, so it will be interesting to see what happens here.