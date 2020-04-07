Chelsea star ‘buzzing’ to work with Blues signing Ziyech

Chelsea youngster Mason Mount has spoken out about new Blues signing Hakim Ziyech, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The Stamford Bridge outfit signed Ziyech from Ajax for £37m earlier this year making him Frank Lampard’s first signing at the helm of the club, as per the report.

The Morrocan winger Ziyech can play on either flank and has been in stellar form for Ajax this season scoring 8 goals and notching up 21 assists so far.

The 27-year-old Ajax star will be competing with the likes of Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi for a spot in Chelsea’s starting eleven next season with Pedro and Willian likely to depart from the club.

Chelsea’s young winger Mount who has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge has spoken about Ziyech coming in to join the Blues in a short interview during the Combat Corona FIFA Tournament.

Speaking about Ziyech, Mount said: “So two years ago I was in Holland on loan so I knew a bit about him then and obviously how good of a player he is.”

“So obviously it’s another amazing, world-class player joining the club. So yeah buzzing to work with him, train with him and hopefully play with him.”

Ziyech will join Chelsea in the summer and will look to star for the Blues next season after agreeing a five year deal with the club.