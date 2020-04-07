England international stars Kyle Walker, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling all tuned in to watch rapper Tory Lanez’s live stream on Instagram that featured strippers, according to a report in the Sun.

The Canadian rapper wore a hat and a gold chain, holding a cigar as he broadcasted a live stream on Instagram that featured a London based stripper named Zia dancing for five hours to about 220,000 followers.

Walker joined in the broadcast and commented with a “hysterically laughing” emoji.

This comes shortly after Walker was reportedly fined by Manchester City for organising a sex party in his apartment, earlier last weekend.

Walker was joined by his England teammates Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford, who also watched the broadcast.

Borussia Dortmund youngster Sancho commented with “weee backkkk” after the stripper Zia said hello and then replied saying “winning” on the feed as Zia danced and twerked.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford also commented with a “crying with laughter” emoji, while Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling added, “Ahaha brooooo u kill me,” as Lanez shouted out instructions.

A Premier League source told the Sun: “I don’t think England boss Gareth Southgate, or the players’ club managers, will be enamoured at their stars participating in these kind of ­tawdry sex shows.

“But at least Walker and Co are getting their kicks from home and following isolation rules.” he added.