With the unprecedented coronavirus situation showing no signs of slowing down, it seems that everyone involved in professional football is having to take things day by day and deal with matters arising accordingly.

To that end, the Daily Mail are reporting that FIFA are set to announce an approval of plans to salvage the football season which will include transfer windows being put back and player contracts extended.

Those contracts which were due to end on June 30th will now be extended to the end of the 2019/20 campaign, whenever that may fall, with contracts for players that were due to begin next season, now being put back to any new start date.

From a transfer window perspective, the Daily Mail report that all requests for a new date should be approved and, importantly, with any of the new measures that are trying to be fast-tracked, FIFA expect complete co-operation from their member associations.