Liverpool have been completely dominant this season and Jamie Carragher is also synonymous with the club, so it’s no surprise that his Team of the year is dominated by Liverpool players.

There is an interesting situation with the goalkeeper position as a Man United keeper does get the nod, but it’s not who you might think:

@Carra23 has penned his PL Team of the Season so far

Although Man United have been dreadful for years, David de Gea has often been the standout who’s kept them in games. In many ways the club could’ve been in an even worse position without him.

That’s changed a bit in the last couple of seasons thanks to some dreadful errors which keep cropping up, and he might finally have some competition for his spot next season.

Dean Henderson had a couple of shaky games to begin with but he’s been incredible for Sheffield United, to the point he’s now being talked about as a potential number 1 at Old Trafford and an England call up seems likely.

His inclusion in that team is fully justified, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a huge decision to make next season.

It’s possible that some competition would bring the best out of de Gea, plus he would have Henderson to fall back on if the Spaniard doesn’t get his act together.

He could even choose to sell de Gea and stick with Henderson, but simply keeping the youngster on the bench for a season won’t do much to help his development, so it’s a big Summer for both players.