The current financial situation must be tough for clubs this Summer, with many having to face the possibility of cashing in on their best players to ensure they balance the books.

We still don’t know that the biggest clubs will have a lot of money to spend, but teams like Lyon need to find a balance of staying competitive and cashing in.

According to a report from L’Equipe (subscription required), they face a lot of interest in Moussa Dembele and Houssem Aouar, but it seems they are only looking to let one go.

They go on to say that it’s Dembele who they would rather sell at this point, so it could be a huge boost for Man United and Chelsea in their chase for the striker.

He was impressive at Celtic before returning to France, and he’s proven himself in Ligue 1 and European Competition so it’s easy to see why they would be interested

He’s scored 31 goals in 60 league games which is always a good start, but he’s also shown he has the pace and physicality to handle playing up front on his own which is needed at most clubs these days.

There’s nothing to suggest anything has been agreed at this point, but it does sound like Dembele could be on his way.