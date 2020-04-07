Juventus have reportedly put a €150m price-tag on defender Matthijs de Ligt which in turn has put off Real Madrid from making a touted move.

The 20-year-old only joined the reigning Serie A champions last summer, and has gone on to make 27 appearances for the club so far this season.

Having stepped in while stalwart Giorgio Chiellini has been injured, De Ligt has played his part in keeping the Turin giants in contention for a treble as they remain in the hunt for the Serie A title, Coppa Italia and Champions League.

However, recent speculation raised question marks over his time at Juve, with the Metro linking the Dutch international with a possible move away.

Given his importance to the side and the expectation that he will only get better with maturity and experience in the coming years, it seemed like a questionable suggestion that Juventus would be willing to sell him after just one season.

Now, it seems as though the Bianconeri have taken the necessary measure to try and put off any interested parties, as Mundo Deportivo report, via the paper version of Tuttosport, that Juventus have made it clear that De Ligt will cost €150m and that price-tag is enough to put off Real Madrid from putting a bid on the table.

It’s added that his father-in-law has reiterated his happiness in Turin, and so it would appear as though Juve fans have little to be concerned about in terms of seeing their defensive star move on so soon, while Real Madrid will have to look elsewhere if they wish to bolster their defensive options moving forward.

Los Blancos have conceded just 19 goals in 27 league games so far this season, which gives them the best defensive record in La Liga. In turn, it’s at the other end of the pitch where they can arguably improve and so splashing out on De Ligt doesn’t seem a necessary choice.