Wolves have reportedly put a £70m valuation on winger Adama Traore amid ongoing speculation linking Liverpool with an interest in the star.

The 24-year-old has had an interesting career to date from leaving Barcelona in 2015 to underwhelming spells with Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.

However, he has started to show his worth at Wolves with six goals and 10 assists in 43 appearances so far this season, and by adding an end product to his play to go with his dangerous pace and trickery, Traore could now be starting to mature into a top player.

As noted by the Express, Traore has been linked with a move to Liverpool amid concerning rumours as far as the Merseyside giants are concerned that Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah could potentially move on and in turn there would be a void to fill.

If the Reds are eager to swoop for the Wolves ace, it’s seemingly going to cost them as Football Insider report that the pacy winger will not leave Molineux for less than a whopping £70m this summer.

Time will tell firstly if Liverpool are given a headache in having to fill a void if either Mane or Salah move on. Given the success that they’re enjoying at Anfield coupled with how far they’ve come individually under Jurgen Klopp, there doesn’t appear to be a major reason as to why they would want to move elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the risk of losing them has been touted, and although Traore has emerged as a possible Liverpool target, it remains to be seen if that huge price-tag is enough to put them off from making a move even if armed with a significant budget from any initial sale.

In the interests of stability and consistency, Klopp will hope to keep his current stars in place and strengthen where possible. In turn, Traore’s touted valuation may be enough for him to double down on that strategy.