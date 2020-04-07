Liverpool transfer news: Bit-part ace subject of ‘mega offer’, Klopp wants target with €70m clause

Liverpool could reportedly be active in the next transfer window as Jurgen Klopp looks to try and strengthen his squad where possible.

It promises to be a difficult task given how impressive the Merseyside giants have been this season, as they’ll hope that they get the chance to wrap up the Premier League title sooner rather than later.

However, as with any squad, it can always be improved and there are two potential deals which could help Liverpool move towards being an even better outfit.

Xherdan Shaqiri has made just 10 appearances across all competitions so far this season, as he remains down the pecking order at Anfield with no real immediate chance of seeing his role change.

In turn, Liverpool and Klopp could be open to listening to offers with Blick reporting that he is valued at €30m but Sevilla are planning ‘a mega offer’ for the Swiss international behind the scenes and will offer him a multi-year contract.

The 28-year-old is a highly talented player, but given his lack of playing time at Liverpool, it might make sense for all parties to move on. The Reds could pocket a sizeable fee which in turn could be reinvested back into the squad to strengthen elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo report that Klopp is eager to land Sevilla centre-half Diego Carlos as he could establish himself as Virgil van Dijk’s long-term partner in the heart of the Liverpool backline.

However, it won’t be cheap as it’s noted that the 27-year-old has a €70m release clause in his current contract, and so it remains to be seen if that’s enough to force Liverpool to look elsewhere and abandon their touted pursuit of the Brazilian ace.

That said, with Joe Gomez in the current squad coupled with the depth and quality that the likes of Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren can offer, Liverpool and Klopp seem well covered in that department already especially considering they also currently boast the best defence in the Premier League this season.