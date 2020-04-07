Man Utd and Man City will reportedly face a transfer battle with each other and Paris Saint-Germain over Juventus star Douglas Costa.

The 29-year-old has been with the Turin giants since 2018 and he has scored nine goals and provided 18 assists in 90 appearances for the reigning Serie A champions in that time.

He’s managed just two goals and five assists in 18 outings so far this season, but despite that lack of consistent decisiveness in the final third coupled with a number of injury setbacks, there is still significant interest in the Brazilian international it seems.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, Costa has been given the green light by Juventus to move on, and PSG, Man City and Man Utd are all specifically named as interested parties in the pacy winger.

Given his injury troubles and lack of consistency, question marks arguably have to be raised over the interest from these three top clubs.

Costa does still offer a different dynamic in the final third with his pace and ability to run at defenders with his directness, but he has struggled to put it together week in and week out.

In turn, unless it’s to add quality depth rather than a starter, it’s questionable as to whether the clubs noted above should be considering a swoop this summer.

Particularly in the case of the two Manchester clubs, both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola have plenty of options available to them to play in the wide positions, and so time will tell if they are perhaps planning to fill a void or believe they need more depth to compete on multiple fronts next season.

Firstly though, it remains to be seen if any of them can agree terms with Juventus on a deal as it’s suggested that they’re ready to listen to offers.