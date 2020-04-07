Man Utd have reportedly received a major boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund and England starlet Jadon Sancho this summer.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a stellar spell with the Bundesliga giants to date, scoring 31 goals and providing 42 assists in just 90 appearances.

Given that level of form, it has come as no surprise that interest from around Europe has been building with Man Utd heavily linked with a swoop in particular.

According to The Sun, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been handed a major boost as it’s been suggested by respected German journalist Raphael Honigstein that Sancho finds the idea of moving to Old Trafford “quite appealing” as he is being sold the idea of being the leading star in their team.

It’s added that Sancho is expected to cost around £100m this summer, and so the Red Devils could be on course to add more quality and creativity in the final third alongside Bruno Fernandes to complement the pace, movement and finishing provided by the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Meanwhile, there could also be outgoings at United too as the Daily Mail report how Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has insisted that he would like to sign loanee Chris Smalling on a permanent basis.

It’s added that the 30-year-old centre-half has been given a £25m price-tag, and so time will tell if the Italian giants are prepared to pay that or can negotiate it down to secure a deal with Smalling impressing in Serie A this season.

Elsewhere, the Sun also report that West Ham have contacted Alexis Sanchez’s agent over a possible move as he prepares to return to Man Utd at the end of the season when his loan spell with Inter comes to an end.

Given his poor form with United and his huge wages, Solskjaer will perhaps be hopeful that he can get him off the books which in turn could help make room for Sancho. It remains to be seen though if the pieces fall into place for that to happen.