Amidst the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester United have still managed to complete a transfer deal, signing a highly-rated young goalkeeper who has said it’s a great feeling to make the move to Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Star, Radek Vitek, a towering 16-year-old, will be joining the Red Devils from Czech side Sigma Olomouc, his agency Sport Invest confirming the news on Tuesday.

“It’s a really great feeling, moving to Manchester United is the dream of many guys who start playing football,” he said. “I am looking forward to it so much. I admit that I didn’t believe it when I learned about the club’s interest, but now it’s definitely a reality.”

It’s thought that he will initially join the club’s Academy, but should he want a shot at first team action, he will have to get past the likes of David De Gea and Sergio Romero to get the No.1 shirt.

Not to mention the returning Dean Henderson who is on loan at Sheffield United until the end of the 2019/20 campaign, whenever that may now be.

Vitek’s signature shows that United remain in the market for the best youngsters in the game, and are still a draw for young players despite a relative lack of success recently.