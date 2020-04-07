In what could potentially be a sign of an imminent move to the Premier League, one LaLiga player has begun taking English lessons again.

“In the afternoon, after lunch, I study a few languages ??because I was learning English and now is a good time to resume it,” Villarreal star, Pau Torres, said to El Periodico Mediterraneo, cited by The Sun.

The 23-year-old has a £43m release clause in his contract with the Yellow Submarine, per The Sun, and they also note that Arsenal remain keen admirers of the player.

Former Arsenal man, Santi Cazorla, had previously told MARCA, reported in English by The Sun, that some of his ex-colleagues had been asking about his current team-mate.

“Yes, friends from Arsenal especially,” he said. “They ask me about them (Torres) and think they can make the jump to the Premiership tomorrow.”

A left-footed centre-back, Torres has recently broken into the Spanish senior team, and with age on his side he could well become a fixture in the national side for years.

Villarreal surely won’t be happy about losing one of their great prospects, but with that kind of money on the table it would be hard to turn down. For the player himself, being part of a new project under Mikel Arteta may well appeal.