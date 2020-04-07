Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is to take a pay cut after returning from Barcelona following the death of his mother, according to a report in the Sun.

The Catalan manager earns a reported £20m a year at the Etihad and has informally discussed a pay cut with his current employers Man City, as per the report in the Sun.

Guardiola is currently in Barcelona as he mourns the death of his mother, who tragically passed away on Monday after contracting the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain and chief executive Ferran Soriano along with senior City officials are all taking pay cuts to ensure that the club’s non-playing staff receive their full salaries, with the club deciding not to furlough their non-playing staff.

A senior City executive spoke to the Times, as cited by the Sun, saying: “This is our compromise with the club. We know that there will be sacrifices and we are committed to doing this [taking a pay cut].”

The City players are also in line to take pay cuts, which comes shortly after club vice-captain Kevin De Bruyne attended the video meeting between all Premier League captains to discuss the creation of a fund led by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson to aid organisations battling the coronavirus.

The discussions regarding Guardiola’s intended pay cut were held between him and the club’s board before the Catalan manager lost his mother on Monday.

City are yet to officially confirm any of the intended pay cuts with reports emerging that the club’s board are waiting to asses the financial ramifications of the coronavirus before making a decision.