Photos: Inside the life of WAG Wanda Nara amid uncertainty over Mauro Icardi’s stint at PSG

Few wives/agents play a bigger role in their other half’s career than Wanda Nara does as Mauro Icardi seemingly faces another summer of uncertainty this year.

From his Inter exit last summer after losing the captaincy and his place in the starting XI to getting a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain, time will tell if it becomes a permanent switch in the coming months.

One person who is going to be crucial in those negotiations, and perhaps with any other interested parties too, is Icardi’s wife, Wanda, as the Sun report that comments from her have led to the possibility of the striker’s loan deal being terminated early.

As noted by the New York Post, she’s made her fair share of headlines over the years.

From her sizzling Instagram posts to allegations of an audio ‘sex tape’, and purely allegations mind, it has been a whirlwind of a spell in front of and behind the cameras.

That came after the well-publicised split from former husband Maxi Lopez, with contrasting stories on just how early her relationship with Icardi had started as it blossomed while she was still married.

It led to a major rift and public spat between the two players, with Sampdoria’s clash against Inter in 2014 dubbed the ‘Wanda Derby’.

As per the report above, since becoming her partner’s agent, she is said to be behind various salary increase demands and other contract issues as she looks to get the best deal and situation for him.

Further, it’s suggested that there isn’t a particularly positive view from Argentina towards the pair, especially when someone like Maradona has a few choice words to say about you.

Maradona called Icardi a “piece of s–t” and an “embarrassment” amid talk he was going to be selected for the World Cup, the NYP notes.

“[Icardi] knows how to (have sex with his friend’s wife). He does that very well. He can find his friend’s house easily, he doesn’t need a GPS for that,” Maradona said.

Despite all that though, the pair have stayed strong together and raised their family, while Wanda also has a slot as a pundit on Italian TV to discuss football and other matters.

In turn, life is treating them pretty well regardless of the negativity that they continue to face, although it surely won’t be free of controversy moving forward as it rarely ever is when it comes to this dynamic duo.