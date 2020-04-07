Real Madrid could reportedly put a swap deal offer on the table to try and prise Erling Haaland away from Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old has been in sensational form this season, scoring 40 goals while providing nine assists in 33 appearances across spells with the Bundesliga giants and RB Salzburg.

Given the impressive way in which he has immediately adapted to the German top flight and has continued to show a clinical edge in front of goal, it will undoubtedly make him a popular target for clubs across Europe in need of additional firepower.

In stark contrast to Haaland, Luka Jovic has endured a bitterly disappointing first season at Real Madrid, with the 22-year-old managing to score just two goals and provide two assists in 24 outings.

Prior to that, he had enjoyed a prolific spell at Eintracht Frankfurt, and perhaps Real are now hoping that could help them with their touted offer.

According to AS, Los Blancos could include Jovic in a swap deal offer to Dortmund to prise Haaland away from them.

That could be an appealing bid for the German outfit given it not only allows them to pocket a fee, but they would also get an immediate replacement too, one which has already proven his ability to deliver in the Bundesliga.

Naturally, given Haaland’s quality and the impact he has made this season they will want to keep hold of their talismanic striker, but if they are to receive significant interest this summer, getting a fee and a replacement in Jovic could be one of the more sensible ideas they consider.

That said, it would still have an element of risk involved in it, as there are no guarantees that Jovic will return to Germany and start scoring goals as he did previously. Nevertheless, that quality can’t have disappeared for good, and so perhaps it just hasn’t clicked for him at the Bernabeu.