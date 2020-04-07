Real Madrid could reportedly consider a move for Inter forward Mauro Icardi if Paris Saint-Germain don’t make his loan move a permanent switch this summer.

The 27-year-old has continued to offer a prolific presence in the final third this season with the reigning Ligue 1 champions, bagging 20 goals and four assists in 31 appearances.

As of yet, PSG haven’t confirmed whether or not they will exercise their option to sign the Argentine forward on a permanent basis from Inter, but it seems as though Icardi may not be short of options if they don’t.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid could set their sights on him again having been linked with him last summer, while it’s suggested that it could take around €70m to convince Inter to let him leave on a permanent deal.

Goals have been a problem for Zinedine Zidane’s side so far this season, as they’ve only managed to find the back fo the net on 49 occasions in 27 league games.

While that’s good enough to have the second best goalscoring tally in the top flight, putting it into greater context, rivals Barcelona have scored 63 goals in the same number of games and it shows a crucial difference between the two sides.

Having only conceded 19 goals so far this season as they boast the best defensive record in La Liga, it’s clear where Real Madrid have seemingly let themselves down to trail their title rivals by two points at the top of the standings with 11 games remaining.

Whether it’s Karim Benzema’s drought or Luka Jovic’s ongoing struggles, they haven’t had a consistent source of goals up front this season. Adding a proven goalscorer alongside younger players like Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr while playing up top to provide an end product for creative stars like Eden Hazard and Isco could be a hugely important piece to add moving forward.