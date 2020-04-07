If ever there was a sign that the COVID-19 crisis was having a big effect on football, then Real Madrid choosing to delay going after a huge name is as clear as it gets.

They’ve been linked with Kylian Mbappe for a while and it makes complete sense – he’s already a global mega-star, he’s still young and he’s probably outgrown PSG.

According to a report from AS, they are still planning to sign him but that won’t be until the Summer of 2021 due to financial issues being caused at this time.

Interestingly it might not be a bad thing for Real’s finances, as the report suggests he was expected to cost €300m this Summer, but his contract will only have one year left next Summer so he might only cost half of that.

They also hint that he would be looking to move, after a number of arguments with his manager about being substituted and an ongoing issue with the ultras at the club, so perhaps that would be ideal time for him to move.

It’s also suggested that relations with PSG are good so a deal should be easy to complete, but it does sound like PSG fans will get at least one more year of their best player.