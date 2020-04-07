Recent speculation in Italy has suggested that Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could at some stage return to his former club Real Madrid.

The 35-year-old enjoyed an incredible spell at the Bernabeu where he scored 450 goals and provided 131 assists in 438 appearances for the club.

Ronaldo spent nine years in the Spanish capital and unsurprisingly given those figures above, he enjoyed plenty of success with Los Blancos which included winning two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies amongst many other pieces of silverware.

In turn, he will undoubtedly have fond memories of his time with Real Madrid, but he opted for a new challenge in 2018 and joined Juventus, where he has continued to add trophies to his collection.

However, as noted by Mundo Deportivo, recent speculation in Italy has suggested that there could be a return to Real Madrid on the cards for the Portuguese superstar, but it’s stated that the La Liga giants are not considering a reunion at all as they have other plans moving forward.

It’s added that the club feel as though that chapter has been closed, and although relations between the two parties have improved since Ronaldo left, Real Madrid have a strategy to focus on younger players to build for the long-term future rather than looking to bring their former talisman back as he enters the final few years of his playing career.

Ronaldo is still producing the goods as he’s bagged 25 goals and four assists in 32 games for Juventus this season so far, but as he adapts his game and continues to pursue more major honours with the Bianconeri, it doesn’t seems as though Real Madrid have an interest in taking him back to the Bernabeu despite the talk emanating from Italy.

As per the Sun, the rumours perhaps are still not going away, but as noted by MD above, Real Madrid don’t seem open to the idea.