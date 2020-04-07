Seven Liverpool stars make Sky Sports pundit’s Premier League team of season so far

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has picked his Premier League team of the season so far and it has been dominated by Liverpool players.

Prior to the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus crisis, the Merseyside giants were closing in on the title as they boast a 25-point lead at the top of the table with just nine games to go.

SEE MORE: Liverpool transfer news: £70m valuation put on Reds target by Premier League rivals

While it’s still unclear at this stage as to when the campaign will resume, it appears to be only a matter of time before they secure the league crown.

That has been down to the fact that they’ve been relentlessly brilliant this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s side losing just once and being held to one draw having won 27 games.

They boast the second best goalscoring tally in the league and the best defence in the top flight and so there are few who can argue that they don’t deserve to be crowned champions this year.

Time will tell when they get to celebrate that achievement, but Carragher has unsurprisingly gone for a heavy Liverpool contingent when selecting his team of the season so far.

Carragher’s XI: Dean Henderson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; De Bruyne, Jordan Henderson, Grealish; Salah, Aguero, Mane (as per Sky Sports).

It’s difficult to argue with most of his picks, although perhaps the goalkeeper and Joe Gomez are the two which could spark a bit of debate while fans of every club will believe that their stand-out player in a certain position deserves recognition too.

Nevertheless, this has been Liverpool’s season so far and it would be a surprise not to see so many of their star men named in this XI. Time will tell if that’s still the case by the end of the campaign though, as there is still plenty of football left to be played with a number of players hoping to be fundamental to helping their respective sides achieve their objectives.

Agree with the XI above?