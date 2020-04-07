Swap deal offer touted as AC Milan linked with €60m+ rated forward

AC Milan have been linked with an ambitious move to try and sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner and could put a swap deal on the table.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the top young forwards in Europe with 27 goals and 12 assists in just 36 appearances so far this season to back that tag up.

Werner has also bagged 11 goals in 29 caps for Germany, and so it certainly appears as though he has a big future ahead of him at club and international level.

Speculation has been rife over his future, and now Calciomercato report, via Sportmediaset, that Milan could try to secure a deal for Werner too amid ongoing talk of Ralf Rangnick being set for a key role at the club next season.

It’s suggested that Werner is valued at over €60m, and so the Italian giants could try to include Hakan Calhanoglu in the deal in order to bring that figure down and put a player plus cash exchange offer on the table to try and convince Leipzig to part company with their prized asset.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Rangnick has been heavily linked with a switch to Milan, while the report adds that he could have a €75m budget in the transfer window if he were to arrive.

Perhaps the majority of that would go on Werner to seal an immediate reunion, but given how the Rossoneri are still struggling to qualify for the Champions League, it’s unclear if Werner would be interested in such a move at this stage of his career.

The German international will surely want to take a step up to compete for trophies if he is to leave Leipzig, and Milan are currently struggling to do that. In turn, whether or not Rangnick arrives, it seems like a pretty ambitious hope that the Serie A giants will be able to land the prolific forward this summer but perhaps a cash plus player offer could appeal to the Bundesliga outfit.