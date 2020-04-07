Tottenham star Heung-Min Son’s intense military training details revealed

Tottenham Hotspur star forward Heung-Min Son’s details of military service have been revealed, according to a report in the Mirror.

Son is to partake in live fire drills and a 30 km armed march amongst other training activities, according to information given by a South Korean military official, as per the Mirror report.

It’s a rule in South Korea for all adult males to partake in two years of military service. However, Son is to undergo only three weeks of training after earning an exemption by winning South Korea a gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games.

The Spurs forward was injured with a broken arm during the Premier League season, but that will not prevent him from completing his mandatory military service.

According to the Mirror report, Son will take part in combat drills, discipline education and a CBRN i.e. chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear exercise.

The Spurs star will partake in the three-week course, joining the Marine Corps on the southern island of Jeju, South Korea and will begin service on 20th April.