Trouble ahead for Man United as star’s refusal to accept pay cut could complicate exit

There could be trouble brewing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United if one of their players remains insistent on refusing to drop his £500,000 per week salary.

Alexis Sanchez’s move to Old Trafford has been a disaster from start to finish, but according to ESPN, quoting sources, he’s not willing to lower the terms of his current United contract to help the Red Devils move him on permanently, even though his preference is to leave the club.

That being said, the also report states that the Chilean would be willing to sit out the remaining two years of his current deal if needs be.

On loan at Inter Milan, even if the Italians were interested in making any deal permanent, it’s doubtful that they could afford to match his current terms, and ESPN also make the suggestion that many other clubs will come up against the same problem when trying to get the striker to sign on the dotted line.

Sanchez has long been out of the picture at United, and could surely only command a seat on the bench at best upon his return, which is a situation that not only doesn’t help the club, but hardly does the player any favours either.

At 31 years of age, Sanchez probably has two to three years left at the top level, and that time has to be better spent by hopefully banging in goals rather than twiddling thumbs.

It’s entirely possible that not being able to rid themselves of the flop will mean that United aren’t as active in the transfer market as they otherwise could be.